iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $120.44 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.39 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.47.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.