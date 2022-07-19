iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ISTB stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

