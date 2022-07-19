iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 222,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 138,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $65.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18.

