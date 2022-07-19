iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

