iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

