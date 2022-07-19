iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stake Reduced by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,773,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,983,000 after buying an additional 625,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,055,000 after buying an additional 21,497 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 119,301 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 594,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,117 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 548,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

