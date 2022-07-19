iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lowered by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.