iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESML opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78.

