iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 56,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 279.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $145.33 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.43 and a 200-day moving average of $159.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.