iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,508,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.00 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.53.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

