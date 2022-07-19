iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iStar were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

iStar Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iStar stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

iStar Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. iStar’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

STAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About iStar

(Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

