Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $190.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $205.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.50.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

