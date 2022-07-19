Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Shares of J opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.94.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

