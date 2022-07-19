Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repsol in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repsol’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.36 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REPYY. HSBC upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Repsol from €15.90 ($16.06) to €16.80 ($16.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.50 ($15.66) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Repsol from €13.00 ($13.13) to €16.00 ($16.16) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Repsol from €13.50 ($13.64) to €14.50 ($14.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Repsol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

