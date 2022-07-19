Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Saipem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.79) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.43). The consensus estimate for Saipem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMF opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. Saipem has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $60.40.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.