Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cummins in a report issued on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $3.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $17.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2023 earnings at $19.85 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

NYSE CMI opened at $197.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.23. Cummins has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after buying an additional 100,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

