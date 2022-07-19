Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.01.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.40. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,044 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $565,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,995 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,746,318 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $458,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,203 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

