Jefferies Financial Group Comments on RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for RenaissanceRe in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $14.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

NYSE:RNR opened at $137.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.98. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.52%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

