JMP Securities Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $100.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.19.

PayPal stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 133,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 86,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

