John Kendall Whelen Buys 6,400 Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) Stock

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KECGet Rating) Director John Kendall Whelen acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.78 per share, with a total value of C$88,197.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,197.76.

John Kendall Whelen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 14th, John Kendall Whelen purchased 12,700 shares of Kiwetinohk Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,492.94.

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

TSE:KEC opened at C$13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.30. Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.92. The company has a market cap of C$606.09 million and a PE ratio of -26.22.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KECGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$132.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 4.1200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

