John Kendall Whelen Buys 6,400 Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) Stock

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) Director John Kendall Whelen acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.78 per share, with a total value of C$88,197.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,197.76.

John Kendall Whelen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, John Kendall Whelen purchased 12,700 shares of Kiwetinohk Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,492.94.

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

TSE:KEC opened at C$13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.30. Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.92. The company has a market cap of C$606.09 million and a PE ratio of -26.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kiwetinohk Energy ( TSE:KEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$132.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 4.1200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

(Get Rating)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

Further Reading

