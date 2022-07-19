Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,795 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,200,000 after buying an additional 746,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after buying an additional 543,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after buying an additional 143,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $552,369,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

