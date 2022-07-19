JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70 on September 1st

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Down 0.6 %

JCGI opened at GBX 417.29 ($4.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £347.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 388.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 396.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 11.22. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 295.50 ($3.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 644.59 ($7.71).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexandra Mackesy acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 327 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £29,430 ($35,182.31).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

