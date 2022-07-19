Juniper Networks (JNPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Juniper Networks has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.400-$0.500 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.40-0.50 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $177,815.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,981,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

