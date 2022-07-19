Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $127.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.34. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $1,999,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,999,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,040 shares of company stock worth $3,189,728 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.