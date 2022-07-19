Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MITT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of MITT stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 52.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

