Kellogg (NYSE:K) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Kellogg in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kellogg’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

NYSE:K opened at $71.71 on Monday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,754,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $61,666,335. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

