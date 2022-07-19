Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Stock Down 0.1 %

KMT stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $512.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kennametal news, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,402.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Kennametal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,917,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,219,000 after purchasing an additional 174,596 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,578,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.