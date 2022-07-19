Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 526 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in KLA by 53,951.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $241,793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in KLA by 699.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,761,000 after purchasing an additional 294,487 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KLA Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $329.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.66. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.