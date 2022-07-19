Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $819,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,472 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after purchasing an additional 74,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,407,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $658,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $369,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,826.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,295 shares of company stock worth $7,610,472. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.19.

Shares of EA opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.24 and its 200 day moving average is $128.39. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

