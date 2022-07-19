Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 851 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,189,279,000 after purchasing an additional 197,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,377,000 after acquiring an additional 171,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

