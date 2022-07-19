Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,577,000 after buying an additional 64,614 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,862,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.25.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $409.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.82. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at $113,055,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at $59,539,786.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

