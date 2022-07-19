Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 120 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,151,000 after buying an additional 52,996 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $178.96 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.11.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.33.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

