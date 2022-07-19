Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KDP opened at $36.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.68. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.