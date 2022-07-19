Keybank National Association OH Sells 13,460 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,460 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Evergy were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Insider Activity

Evergy Price Performance

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

