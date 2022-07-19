KeyCorp (KEY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KEY opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Citigroup cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in KeyCorp by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 115,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 51,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

