KeyCorp Trims FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Target Price to $47.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FE opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.