KeyCorp Weighs in on Dassault Systèmes SE’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Dassault Systèmes’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dassault Systèmes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.48) to €43.00 ($43.43) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.48) to €43.00 ($43.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($53.54) to €43.50 ($43.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $38.60 on Monday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

