Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.600-$6.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.60-$6.00 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.06. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.8% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

