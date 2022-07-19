Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 51,099 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 702,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 455,814 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -123.53%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

