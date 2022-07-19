KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.20% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

Get KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KBA opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.