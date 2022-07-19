KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 71,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBA stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36.

