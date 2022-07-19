Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives $302.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.33.

Several research firms recently commented on KHNGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 269 to CHF 278 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $78.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International Dividend Announcement

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 6.65%. On average, analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.3138 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

