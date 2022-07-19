Landstar System (LSTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. Landstar System has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $3.220-$3.320 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $3.22-$3.32 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Landstar System Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $145.02 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average of $153.20.
Landstar System Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.45.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landstar System (LSTR)
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.