Landstar System (LSTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. Landstar System has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $3.220-$3.320 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $3.22-$3.32 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Landstar System Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $145.02 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average of $153.20.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.45.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

