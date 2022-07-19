Latitude Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $170.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.41 and a 200-day moving average of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.46.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

