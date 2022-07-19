Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 697 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $102.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.