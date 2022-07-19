Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,336 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.