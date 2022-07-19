Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $50.80 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.5% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 491,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,317,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,964,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $147.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

