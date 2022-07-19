Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.4% annually over the last three years.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ASG opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $141,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

