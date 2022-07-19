Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.4% annually over the last three years.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:ASG opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
