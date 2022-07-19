LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) & Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Head-To-Head Comparison

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LightInTheBox and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox 1.47% 10.57% 3.60% Boxed N/A N/A -31.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LightInTheBox and Boxed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox $446.10 million 0.28 $13.13 million $0.05 21.80 Boxed $177.27 million 0.85 -$69.22 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LightInTheBox has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

54.3% of LightInTheBox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

LightInTheBox has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LightInTheBox and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed 0 1 2 0 2.67

Boxed has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 447.95%. Given Boxed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Summary

LightInTheBox beats Boxed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It also offers supplier chain management, research and development, customer, marketing, administrative and general support, logistic, warehouse management, and local delivery services, as well as engages in the product sourcing, marketing, and operation of its websites and mobile applications. The company provides its products through www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com, and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 languages and cover approximately 140 countries and regions. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

