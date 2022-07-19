Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.54.

Limelight Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $339.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.83. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Insider Transactions at Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Armstrong sold 9,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $33,347.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Eric Armstrong sold 9,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $33,347.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bob Lyons acquired 55,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Limelight Networks by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,728,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,301,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,892,000 after purchasing an additional 44,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Limelight Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,173,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 167,911 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Limelight Networks by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,415,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 811,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Limelight Networks by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 246,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

(Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

